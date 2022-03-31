Carolyn Earnest is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Earnest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Earnest
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carolyn Earnest
Carolyn Earnest is a Psychiatric Nurse in Santa Fe, NM.
Carolyn Earnest works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carolyn Earnest's Office Locations
-
1
Carolyn Earnest1502 S Saint Francis Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Directions (505) 995-0170Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Earnest?
Wonderful! Carolyn is a caring and kind provider. She has helped me greatly and I appreciate her expertise in mental health! I look forward to our appointments.
About Carolyn Earnest
- Psychiatric Nursing
- English
- 1427022342
Education & Certifications
- East Texas State U
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Earnest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Earnest accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Earnest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Earnest works at
5 patients have reviewed Carolyn Earnest. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Earnest.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Earnest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Earnest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.