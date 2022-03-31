See All Registered Nurses in Santa Fe, NM
Carolyn Earnest

Psychiatric Nursing
2.6 (5)
Map Pin Small Santa Fe, NM
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carolyn Earnest

Carolyn Earnest is a Psychiatric Nurse in Santa Fe, NM. 

Carolyn Earnest works at Carolyn Earnest in Santa Fe, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carolyn Earnest's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carolyn Earnest
    1502 S Saint Francis Dr, Santa Fe, NM 87505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 995-0170
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypomania Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Carolyn Earnest

    Specialties
    • Psychiatric Nursing
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427022342
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • East Texas State U
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Earnest is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Earnest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Earnest has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Earnest has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Earnest works at Carolyn Earnest in Santa Fe, NM. View the full address on Carolyn Earnest’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Carolyn Earnest. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Earnest.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Earnest, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Earnest appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.