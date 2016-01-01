Overview of Carolyn Fallica, NP

Carolyn Fallica, NP is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They graduated from Boston College, MSN and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.



Carolyn Fallica works at Tufts Medical Center Cancer Center in Stoneham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.