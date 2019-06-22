Carolyn Hickman, PNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Hickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Hickman, PNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carolyn Hickman, PNP
Carolyn Hickman, PNP is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Carolyn Hickman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carolyn Hickman's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1800MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Hickman?
Absolutely love NP Carolyn Hickman, she has been seeing my son since he was 7 years of age, he is now 18. She is honest and has set expectations on him as he gets older, concerning him managing his meds.
About Carolyn Hickman, PNP
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1316900558
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Hickman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Hickman accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Hickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Hickman works at
2 patients have reviewed Carolyn Hickman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Hickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Hickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Hickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.