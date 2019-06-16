Carolyn Jaffe, LAC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Jaffe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Jaffe, LAC
Carolyn Jaffe, LAC is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Tri-State College Of Oriental Medicine.
CAROLYN JAFFE (retired from practice)1607 Lithia Pinecrest Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 633-5707
- 2 111 2nd Ave NE Ste 304B, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (813) 633-5707
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Jaffe and Judy helped me to resolve multiple problems including ADD. depression. psoriatic arthritis, chronic mucous drainage from my sinuses, and relieved major and persistent pain in my left leg. I was assisted with dietary issues and mental health issues as well. I hope to visit again for help with my arthritis. I couldn't be more pleased with the care I received.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tri-State College Of Oriental Medicine
- Scsu, Hunter College
Carolyn Jaffe accepts Aetna and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Jaffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Carolyn Jaffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Jaffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Jaffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Jaffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.