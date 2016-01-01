Carolyn Keeffe accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Keeffe, EDD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carolyn Keeffe, EDD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northampton, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 160 Main St, Northampton, MA 01060 Directions (413) 586-6471
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Keeffe?
About Carolyn Keeffe, EDD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1790847143
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Keeffe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Carolyn Keeffe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Keeffe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Keeffe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Keeffe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.