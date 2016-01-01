See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Fresno, CA
Carolyn Kidd, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carolyn Kidd, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Fresno, CA. 

Carolyn Kidd works at Family and Youth Alternatives in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family and Youth Alternatives
    3122 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 977-8560

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Carolyn Kidd, MS

Specialties
  • Marriage & Family Therapy
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1295173292
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carolyn Kidd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carolyn Kidd works at Family and Youth Alternatives in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Carolyn Kidd’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Carolyn Kidd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Kidd.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Kidd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Kidd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

