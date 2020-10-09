Dr. Carolyn Kowatsch, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowatsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Carolyn Kowatsch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Kowatsch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Cincinnati, OH.
Locations
Cincinnati Psychological Services, LLC2300 Montana Ave Ste 317, Cincinnati, OH 45211 Directions (513) 662-8200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowatch is phenomenal. She is caring, kind, extremely knowledgable, trustworthy, respectful. Will get you thru the darkest of times. More importantly she meets you at your level and knows when to be tough if needed. She gets you to the light at the end of the tunnel.
About Dr. Carolyn Kowatsch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presbyterian St Luke's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kowatsch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowatsch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowatsch.
