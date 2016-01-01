Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carolyn Martin, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Martin, PHD is a Psychologist in Cordova, TN.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
-
1
Wyatt L. Nichols Ph.d. PC8142 Country Village Dr Ste 102, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 388-1893
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martin?
About Dr. Carolyn Martin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1710906466
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.