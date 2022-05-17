Carolyn McCall, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn McCall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn McCall, NPC
Overview of Carolyn McCall, NPC
Carolyn McCall, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University - MS Nursing and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.
Carolyn McCall works at
Carolyn McCall's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St Joseph Health Express Care Bryan2010 E Villa Maria Rd Ste A, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn McCall?
NP McCall provided excellent care to me today. I would highly recommend her if you need urgent care.
About Carolyn McCall, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 7 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1134664618
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University - MS Nursing
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn McCall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn McCall accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carolyn McCall using Healthline FindCare.
Carolyn McCall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn McCall works at
5 patients have reviewed Carolyn McCall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn McCall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn McCall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn McCall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.