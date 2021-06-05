See All Nurse Practitioners in Knoxville, TN
Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.6 (14)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP

Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Carolyn Mitchell works at Cornestone of Recovery in Knoxville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carolyn Mitchell's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lane M Cook MD
    4428 Sutherland Ave, Knoxville, TN 37919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 588-6425
    • Aetna
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 05, 2021
    She was spot on with the medication she prescribed , I was told by my specialist that she should always remain on my medical team, she caught something critical that had been missed for years. She is understanding and I did not find her to be judgemental and is very easy to talk frankly to.
    tsk Knoxville, TN — Jun 05, 2021
    Photo: Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP
    About Carolyn Mitchell, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982647251
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Mitchell works at Cornestone of Recovery in Knoxville, TN. View the full address on Carolyn Mitchell’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Carolyn Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

