Carolyn Namde, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carolyn Namde, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Xavier University.
Locations
Mindpath Health1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 Directions (919) 792-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Carolyn Namde, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1205384906
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Xavier University
- North Carolina State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Namde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
