Dr. Carolyn Powell-Rivers, OD
Dr. Carolyn Powell-Rivers, OD is an Optometrist in Staten Island, NY.
Dr. Powell-Rivers works at
Dr. Powell-Rivers' Office Locations
Bay Street Optical Pavilion664 Bay St, Staten Island, NY 10304 Directions (718) 727-5678
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Powell has been me AND my family optometrist for years. She is confident, skilled and a Christian (which is a plus). I trust my eyes to her and she and the optician Brian ALWAYS treat me and mine right. Oh- and the office manager Jessica is as well efficient and skilled. A great team that work well together. Kudos ‘Bay St Opticial’.
About Dr. Carolyn Powell-Rivers, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1598741076
Dr. Powell-Rivers has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell-Rivers accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell-Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell-Rivers speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell-Rivers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell-Rivers.
