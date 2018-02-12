Carolyn Pugh, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Pugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Pugh, PA-C
Overview
Carolyn Pugh, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, NC.
Carolyn Pugh works at
Locations
Medical Park Psychiatric Associates1103 Corporate Dr Ste A, Greenville, NC 27858 Directions (252) 758-6080
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carolyn Pugh?
I must admit I was afraid to go to a psychologist, psychiatrist, and everything in between and/or associated with such. Carolyn made me feel welcome. She provides a warm, conversational environment (by such I mean the way her conversational skills work well with others, not the temperature, yet it is always quite hot in there). She is attentive and good about bringing conversation around to what you should be discussing without making you feel uncomfortable about getting off topic. Love her.
About Carolyn Pugh, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1578659694
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Pugh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carolyn Pugh accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carolyn Pugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Pugh works at
9 patients have reviewed Carolyn Pugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Pugh.
