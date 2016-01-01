Carolyn Slaughter, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Slaughter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carolyn Slaughter, CNM
Overview of Carolyn Slaughter, CNM
Carolyn Slaughter, CNM is a Midwife in Santa Cruz, CA.
Carolyn Slaughter works at
Carolyn Slaughter's Office Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group - Dominican1505 Soquel Dr Ste 2, Santa Cruz, CA 95065 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Carolyn Slaughter, CNM
- Midwifery
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1538601950
Education & Certifications
- University of California, San Francisco
Hospital Affiliations
- Dominican Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Carolyn Slaughter accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carolyn Slaughter using Healthline FindCare.
Carolyn Slaughter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carolyn Slaughter speaks Spanish.
Carolyn Slaughter has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Slaughter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Slaughter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.