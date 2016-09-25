See All Psychologists in Easton, PA
Carolyn Vicchiullo, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carolyn Vicchiullo, PSY is a Psychologist in Easton, PA. 

Carolyn Vicchiullo works at Carolyn I. Vicchiullo Psy.d. PC in Easton, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Carolyn I. Vicchiullo Psy.d. PC
    2030 Lehigh St Ste 107, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 253-5100
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 25, 2016
    Dr V makes you feel comfortable in any situation that arises. Her professionalism almost outweighs her genuine compassion for her patients. Very easy to discuss difficult problems as she offers simple suggestions to help you to help yourself. Highly recommend her to others.
    DebSis in Easton, PA — Sep 25, 2016
    About Carolyn Vicchiullo, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194798108
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Vicchiullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Vicchiullo works at Carolyn I. Vicchiullo Psy.d. PC in Easton, PA. View the full address on Carolyn Vicchiullo’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carolyn Vicchiullo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Vicchiullo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Vicchiullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Vicchiullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

