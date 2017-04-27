Dr. Yeager accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carolyn Yeager, PHD
Overview
Dr. Carolyn Yeager, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Commack, NY.

Locations
- 1 283 Commack Rd Ste 100, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 462-1032
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Had Dr. Yeager in the past. Took myself and JTF there after work. Consistently. Good Dr. Staff and the environment nice.
About Dr. Carolyn Yeager, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1952475360
Dr. Yeager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yeager. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yeager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yeager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yeager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.