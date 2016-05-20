See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Super Profile

Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (13)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Lauderdale, FL. 

Carolyn Zaumeyer works at LowTE Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lowte Florida
    4540 N Federal Hwy, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 791-4498
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Women's Awareness, Inc.
    2021 E Commercial Blvd Ste 305, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 791-4475

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Andropause
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis
Andropause
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacterial Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Andropause Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Anal Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Oral Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Safe Sex Chevron Icon
Diseases Contagious from Vaginal Sex Chevron Icon
Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Lung Research Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 20, 2016
    We worked things out and she is fabulous! Very attentive, and pleasant. I will be going back!
    Sarah in Fort Lauderdale, FL — May 20, 2016
    About Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205140910
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carolyn Zaumeyer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carolyn Zaumeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carolyn Zaumeyer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Carolyn Zaumeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carolyn Zaumeyer works at LowTE Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Carolyn Zaumeyer’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Carolyn Zaumeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carolyn Zaumeyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carolyn Zaumeyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carolyn Zaumeyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

