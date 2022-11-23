See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hilo, HI
Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD

Optometry
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD

Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD is an Optometrist in Hilo, HI. 

Dr. Fernandez works at Eye Q Hawaii LLC in Hilo, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fernandez's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Q Hawaii LLC
    1248 Kinoole St Ste 103, Hilo, HI 96720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 464-4468
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 23, 2022
    Ms. Fernandez always does her best to make sure, I am well-informed about my eyes. She checks and then double-checks, that there are no problems I need to know about. She is very respectful and courteous, throughout the whole process. She is a Joy to work with because it shows that she cares about you as her patient. Myself, I wouldn't go to any other Eye Doctor But Her.
    David Pearson — Nov 23, 2022
    About Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962595116
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Caron Fernandez, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fernandez works at Eye Q Hawaii LLC in Hilo, HI. View the full address on Dr. Fernandez’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

