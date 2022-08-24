Carrie Ballas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Ballas, FNP-C
Overview of Carrie Ballas, FNP-C
Carrie Ballas, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Boulder, CO.
Carrie Ballas' Office Locations
- 1 1455 Yarmouth Ave Ste 112, Boulder, CO 80304 Directions (303) 459-4875
I was diagnosed with depression and anxiety and stress and my symptoms were making it difficult to work or interact with my family. Carrie found the root cause of my issues through extensive bloodwork and her supplements have brought me back to 100% health. She asked for blood tests neither my primary care provider or endocrinologist did and found a cureable disease that the other doctors didn't even order the appropriate tests to look for. I recommend her wholeheartedly and wish all medical providers were as thorough
About Carrie Ballas, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1588773485
Carrie Ballas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Carrie Ballas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Ballas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Ballas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Ballas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.