Carrie Barboza-Xavier, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Carrie Barboza-Xavier, LMHC is a Counselor in Warwick, RI.
Carrie Barboza-Xavier works at
PresentSelf Counseling LLC221 Kilvert St # 2A, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 862-1877
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I’ve been with CCS since it’s start when my therapist moved over and I love it. It’s welcoming and peaceful and always professional. I have been seeing my main therapist Carrie for the longest, but when she was out for a sick leave, I saw two others in the practice and they were just as kind and professional. Carrie is always empathetic but doesn’t let you get away with anything. Her tough love approach has helped me a lot over the years.
- Counseling
- English
- 1851549299
- SALVE REGINA UNIVERSITY
Carrie Barboza-Xavier accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Barboza-Xavier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Carrie Barboza-Xavier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Barboza-Xavier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Barboza-Xavier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Barboza-Xavier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.