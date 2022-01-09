Carrie Bastow accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Bastow
Overview
Carrie Bastow is a Counselor in Erie, PA.
Carrie Bastow works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Safe Harbor Behavioral Health1330 W 26th St, Erie, PA 16508 Directions (814) 459-9300
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Bastow?
I worked with Carrie for therapy for about two years until I moved out of the Erie area. She is a phenomenal therapist. She has really helped me change myself, which in return changed my life. She challenged me in a supportive way which is exactly what is needed to get something out of therapy. I have recommended her to people in the Erie are and I will definitely continue to do so. I myself, am a mental health therapist, so I am very particular about who I work with as a therapist, but I have no complaints with Carrie; she is amazing at what she does.
About Carrie Bastow
- Counseling
- English
- 1326182643
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Bastow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Bastow works at
3 patients have reviewed Carrie Bastow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Bastow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Bastow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Bastow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.