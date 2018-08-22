See All Physicians Assistants in Flemingsburg, KY
Carrie Carter, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carrie Carter, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Carrie Carter, PA

Carrie Carter, PA is a Physician Assistant in Flemingsburg, KY. 

Carrie Carter works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics in Flemingsburg, KY with other offices in Mount Sterling, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carrie Carter's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    101 Jb Shannon Dr Ste A, Flemingsburg, KY 41041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Orthopedics
    624 Maysville Rd, Mount Sterling, KY 40353 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carrie Carter?

    Aug 22, 2018
    I just love her. She has so much personality, she full of compassion and makes you feel at ease. She is very knowledgeable and gives you any advice you need.
    Christine Stitt in Flemingsburg , KY — Aug 22, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carrie Carter, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Carrie Carter, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carrie Carter to family and friends

    Carrie Carter's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carrie Carter

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carrie Carter, PA.

    About Carrie Carter, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1770659351
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Saint Joseph East
    • Saint Joseph Mount Sterling

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Carter, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Carter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carrie Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Carrie Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.