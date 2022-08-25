See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Centerville, OH
Carrie Cogley, CNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carrie Cogley, CNP

Carrie Cogley, CNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. 

Carrie Cogley works at Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville, OH with other offices in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carrie Cogley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Women's Health in Centerville
    330 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-1445
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Magnolia Women's Health at Miami Valley Hospital
    1 Wyoming St Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45409 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-1445
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Medical Center
  • Miami Valley Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 25, 2022
    Carrie cares about her patients. I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer (6 months ago) and she was instrumental in getting test ordered for me quickly . There are other issues that she is trying to help me get through. She listens intently and tries to get what you need. She definitely goes above and beyond to give great care. The nurses that work in the office are also great. I am glad that they are part of my care team.
    — Aug 25, 2022
    Photo: Carrie Cogley, CNP
    About Carrie Cogley, CNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851833388
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Cogley, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Cogley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Cogley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Carrie Cogley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Cogley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Cogley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Cogley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.