Carrie Cook, LMHC

Counseling
2.8 (6)
Carrie Cook, LMHC is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL. 

Carrie Cook works at New Directions Counseling Center in Lakeland, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    New Directions Counseling Center
    1953 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Jun 29, 2018
    Carrie is a great listener and very empathetic. She made me feel comfortable right away with her calm demeanor.
    Lakeland, FL — Jun 29, 2018
    About Carrie Cook, LMHC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1215075452
    Carrie Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Cook works at New Directions Counseling Center in Lakeland, FL. View the full address on Carrie Cook’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Carrie Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
