Carrie Cook accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Cook, LMHC
Overview
Carrie Cook, LMHC is a Counselor in Lakeland, FL.
Carrie Cook works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New Directions Counseling Center1953 E Edgewood Dr, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Cook?
Carrie is a great listener and very empathetic. She made me feel comfortable right away with her calm demeanor.
About Carrie Cook, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1215075452
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Cook works at
6 patients have reviewed Carrie Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.