See All Physicians Assistants in Livonia, MI
Carrie Starkey, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carrie Starkey, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Carrie Starkey, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Livonia, MI. 

Carrie Starkey works at IPC Healthcare in Livonia, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Ashley Aldridge, PA-C
Ashley Aldridge, PA-C
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Nicole Casady, PA-C
Nicole Casady, PA-C
5.0 (20)
View Profile
Michael Swabash, PA-C
Michael Swabash, PA-C
5.0 (22)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    IPC Healthcare
    36123 Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, MI 48150 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 464-0887
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carrie Starkey?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carrie Starkey, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Carrie Starkey, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carrie Starkey to family and friends

    Carrie Starkey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carrie Starkey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carrie Starkey, PA-C.

    About Carrie Starkey, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861539637
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Starkey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Starkey works at IPC Healthcare in Livonia, MI. View the full address on Carrie Starkey’s profile.

    Carrie Starkey has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Starkey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Starkey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Starkey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carrie Starkey, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.