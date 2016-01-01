See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Carrie Fox, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carrie Fox, FNP

Carrie Fox, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Carrie Fox works at Dent Neurologic Group LLP in Buffalo, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carrie Fox's Office Locations

  1
    Dent Neurologic Group Llp
    40 George Karl Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14221 (716) 250-2000
    About Carrie Fox, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760899827
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

