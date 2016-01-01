Carrie Herrington accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Herrington, APRN
Overview of Carrie Herrington, APRN
Carrie Herrington, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA.
Carrie Herrington works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carrie Herrington's Office Locations
-
1
National Spine and Pain Center1316 S Jefferson St, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 345-4230
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Herrington?
About Carrie Herrington, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1619517653
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Herrington has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Herrington works at
Carrie Herrington has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Herrington.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Herrington, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Herrington appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.