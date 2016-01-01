Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Leimbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC
Overview of Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC
Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from Southeast Missouri State University|University Of Central Missouri and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.
Carrie Leimbach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carrie Leimbach's Office Locations
-
1
Office211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Leimbach?
About Carrie Leimbach, NNP-BC
- Neonatal Medicine
- English
- 1467022319
Education & Certifications
- Southeast Missouri State University|University Of Central Missouri
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Leimbach has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carrie Leimbach using Healthline FindCare.
Carrie Leimbach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Leimbach works at
Carrie Leimbach has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Leimbach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Leimbach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Leimbach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.