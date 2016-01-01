See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Clemmons, NC
Carrie Merritt, PA-C

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carrie Merritt, PA-C

Carrie Merritt, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. 

Carrie Merritt works at Novant Health West Forsyth Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carrie Merritt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health West Forsyth Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    105 Stadium Oaks Dr, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7452
    About Carrie Merritt, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1013204148
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Merritt, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Merritt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Merritt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Merritt works at Novant Health West Forsyth Internal Medicine & Pediatrics in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Carrie Merritt’s profile.

    Carrie Merritt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Merritt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Merritt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Merritt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

