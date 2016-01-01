See All Nurse Practitioners in Irving, TX
Carrie Mungai, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carrie Mungai, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Carrie Mungai, NP

Carrie Mungai, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Irving, TX. 

Carrie Mungai works at Advantechs X-ray Imaging Services LLC in Irving, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Maureen Irabor, NP
Maureen Irabor, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Carrie Mungai's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advantechs X-ray Imaging Services LLC
    4545 Fuller Dr Ste 325, Irving, TX 75038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 870-5511
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carrie Mungai?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carrie Mungai, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Carrie Mungai, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carrie Mungai to family and friends

    Carrie Mungai's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carrie Mungai

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carrie Mungai, NP.

    About Carrie Mungai, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124126669
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Mungai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Mungai works at Advantechs X-ray Imaging Services LLC in Irving, TX. View the full address on Carrie Mungai’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Carrie Mungai. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Mungai.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Mungai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Mungai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carrie Mungai, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.