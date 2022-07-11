Carrie Parrish, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Parrish is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Parrish, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Carrie Parrish, APRN
Carrie Parrish, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bowling Green, KY.
Carrie Parrish works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carrie Parrish's Office Locations
-
1
Graves Gilbert Clinic201 Park St, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 783-3343
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Parrish?
Awesome provider
About Carrie Parrish, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1104107473
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Parrish has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Parrish accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carrie Parrish has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Parrish works at
3 patients have reviewed Carrie Parrish. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Parrish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Parrish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Parrish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.