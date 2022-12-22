See All Family Doctors in Monroe, OH
Carrie Pohlman, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (161)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Carrie Pohlman, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, OH. 

Carrie Pohlman works at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monroe Medical Center
    35 Overbrook Dr Ste 100, Monroe, OH 45050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital South
  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Miami Valley Hospital North
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 161 ratings
    Patient Ratings (161)
    5 Star
    (160)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Carrie is a blessing to have as my physician. She is knowledgeable, kind, and efficient. Wait time is always short with Carrie. ????
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carrie Pohlman, FNP
    About Carrie Pohlman, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689047078
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Pohlman, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Pohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Pohlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carrie Pohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Pohlman works at Monroe Medical Center in Monroe, OH. View the full address on Carrie Pohlman’s profile.

    161 patients have reviewed Carrie Pohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Pohlman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Pohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Pohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

