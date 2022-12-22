Carrie Pohlman, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Pohlman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carrie Pohlman, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Carrie Pohlman, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, OH.
Carrie Pohlman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Monroe Medical Center35 Overbrook Dr Ste 100, Monroe, OH 45050 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carrie Pohlman?
Carrie is a blessing to have as my physician. She is knowledgeable, kind, and efficient. Wait time is always short with Carrie. ????
About Carrie Pohlman, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1689047078
Frequently Asked Questions
Carrie Pohlman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Carrie Pohlman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carrie Pohlman using Healthline FindCare.
Carrie Pohlman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carrie Pohlman works at
161 patients have reviewed Carrie Pohlman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Pohlman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Pohlman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Pohlman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.