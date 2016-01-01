See All Nurse Practitioners in Murfreesboro, TN
Carrie Speck, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carrie Speck, NP

Carrie Speck, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN. 

Carrie Speck works at Magnolia Medical Center, Murfreesboro, Tn, Murfreesboro, TN in Murfreesboro, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee
These providers are on the medical staff of Ascension Health - Tennessee.

Carrie Speck's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Magnolia Medical Center
    210 Robert Rose Dr Ste D, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 (615) 225-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Neck Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Middle Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
    About Carrie Speck, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982880241
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Speck, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Speck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Speck works at Magnolia Medical Center, Murfreesboro, Tn, Murfreesboro, TN in Murfreesboro, TN. View the full address on Carrie Speck’s profile.

    Carrie Speck has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Speck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Speck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Speck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

