Carrie Speck, NP
Carrie Speck, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Murfreesboro, TN.
Carrie Speck's Office Locations
Magnolia Medical Center210 Robert Rose Dr Ste D, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 225-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982880241
- Vanderbilt University
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, MultiPlan, UnitedHealthCare
Carrie Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Carrie Speck works at
