Carrie Thonen, APRN

Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carrie Thonen, APRN

Carrie Thonen, APRN is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Carrie Thonen works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana Psc in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Carrie Thonen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana Psc
    1900 Bluegrass Ave Ste 300, Louisville, KY 40215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 714-2025

Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Contraceptive Counseling Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Implantable Birth Control Chevron Icon
Mirena® Intrauterine Device Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Transgender Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vulvar Diseases Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Passport Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    She saved me from my own hormones. :) After seeing doctors for decades, Carrie is the one who was able to pinpoint the issue, and suggest treatment. I have my life back and am forever grateful for her.
    Grateful in KY — Nov 29, 2022
    About Carrie Thonen, APRN

    Specialties
    • Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730299504
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Thonen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Thonen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Thonen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Carrie Thonen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Thonen works at Nephrology Associates of Kentuckiana Psc in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Carrie Thonen’s profile.

    Carrie Thonen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Thonen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Thonen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Thonen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

