Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP

Pain Management
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP

Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP is a Pain Management Specialist in Edina, MN. 

Carrie Van Overbeke works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Edina, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Carrie Van Overbeke's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection
Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allina Advantage
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366705584
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Van Overbeke, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Van Overbeke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Van Overbeke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Van Overbeke works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Edina, MN. View the full address on Carrie Van Overbeke’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Carrie Van Overbeke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Van Overbeke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Van Overbeke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Van Overbeke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.