See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Overland Park, KS
Carrie Wixson, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Carrie Wixson, PA-C

Orthopedic Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Carrie Wixson, PA-C

Carrie Wixson, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Overland Park, KS. 

Carrie Wixson works at Kansas City Spine & Sports Medicine Center in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Carrie Wixson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kansas City Spine and Sports Medicine Center
    5701 W 119th St Ste 308, Overland Park, KS 66209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 649-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Menorah Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Carrie Wixson?

    Oct 15, 2019
    Carrie is So thorough in her evaluation with patients! She catches things that others have overlooked.
    — Oct 15, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Carrie Wixson, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Carrie Wixson, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Carrie Wixson to family and friends

    Carrie Wixson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Carrie Wixson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Carrie Wixson, PA-C.

    About Carrie Wixson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588842678
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Carrie Wixson, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carrie Wixson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Carrie Wixson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Carrie Wixson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Carrie Wixson works at Kansas City Spine & Sports Medicine Center in Overland Park, KS. View the full address on Carrie Wixson’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Carrie Wixson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carrie Wixson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrie Wixson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrie Wixson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Carrie Wixson, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.