Carrol Brandt, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Overview of Carrol Brandt, NP

Carrol Brandt, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Carrol Brandt works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Carrol Brandt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatric Endocrinology Laboratory
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 746-3200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

About Carrol Brandt, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1184877037
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Carrol Brandt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Carrol Brandt works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY. View the full address on Carrol Brandt’s profile.

Carrol Brandt has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Carrol Brandt.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carrol Brandt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carrol Brandt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

