Carty-Anna Patrice has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Carty-Anna Patrice, PA
Overview
Carty-Anna Patrice, PA is a Physician Assistant in El Paso, TX.
Carty-Anna Patrice works at
Locations
Montana Clinic3329 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 562-7101
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Carty-Anna Patrice, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851309371
Frequently Asked Questions
Carty-Anna Patrice accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Carty-Anna Patrice has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Carty-Anna Patrice. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carty-Anna Patrice.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carty-Anna Patrice, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carty-Anna Patrice appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.