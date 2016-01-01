Cary Acosta, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Cary Acosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Cary Acosta, LCSW
Cary Acosta, LCSW is a Psychotherapist in Tallahassee, FL.
Grow Therapy113 S Monroe St Fl 1, Tallahassee, FL 32301 Directions (786) 244-2403
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1154614071
Cary Acosta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Cary Acosta. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cary Acosta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cary Acosta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cary Acosta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.