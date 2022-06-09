See All Nurse Practitioners in Seattle, WA
Cary Shore, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (30)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Cary Shore, PMHNP-BC

Cary Shore, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Seattle, WA. 

Cary Shore works at Integrated Psychiatry Northwest in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Cary Shore's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mindful TYherapy Group
    320 NE 97th St Ste A, Seattle, WA 98115
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Phil B. — Jun 09, 2022
    About Cary Shore, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346765880
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Cary Shore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Cary Shore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Cary Shore works at Integrated Psychiatry Northwest in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Cary Shore’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Cary Shore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Cary Shore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Cary Shore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Cary Shore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

