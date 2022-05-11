Dr. Cary Skelton, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skelton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Skelton, DC
Dr. Cary Skelton, DC is a Chiropractor in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Skelton Chiropractic Center Inc.2601 12th St, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401 Directions (205) 758-7158
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
I always feel better when leaving Dr. Skelton's office. He knows his stuff and is easy to talk to, patient with questions, and doesn't keep you coming back unless you really it. My daughter (12) and I are both patients of his and wouldn't go anywhere else!
Dr. Skelton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Skelton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skelton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Skelton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Skelton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.