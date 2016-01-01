Dr. Cary Tseng, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Cary Tseng, OD
Overview of Dr. Cary Tseng, OD
Dr. Cary Tseng, OD is an Optometrist in Alhambra, CA.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
-
1
Costco Pharmacy #4282207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803 Directions (626) 293-7556
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tseng?
About Dr. Cary Tseng, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1598976870
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tseng works at
Dr. Tseng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.