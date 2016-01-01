See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Alhambra, CA
Dr. Cary Tseng, OD

Optometry
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Cary Tseng, OD

Dr. Cary Tseng, OD is an Optometrist in Alhambra, CA. 

Dr. Tseng works at ABC Optometry in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tseng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Costco Pharmacy #428
    2207 W Commonwealth Ave, Alhambra, CA 91803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 293-7556

Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Dr. Cary Tseng, OD
About Dr. Cary Tseng, OD

  • Optometry
  • English
  • 1598976870
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cary Tseng, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tseng has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tseng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tseng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tseng.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tseng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tseng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

