Dr. Caryl Rosen, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Caryl Rosen, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bonita Springs, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Chicago.
Mosaic Therapy3384 Woods Edge Cir Ste 104, Bonita Springs, FL 34134 Directions (219) 201-0711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- 2 9305 Calumet Ave Ste F1, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 201-0711
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
My daughter started 7 months ago with Caryl after she disclosed an ED after her father and I divorced . Caryl has been the best advocate for her that I could have ever asked for. She is on HER side and does what is best for her. She’s not afraid to tell me or her father the truth, even if it’s hard to hear. She stands up for her client even when others might be angry because the cards aren’t in their favor because of the part that we may play in her disorder. Our daughter is recovering, standing up for herself and now looking at going away to college, which is something that wasn’t going to be possible if she couldn’t get to a place where she was beginning to heal and take care of herself. None of this has been easy for a number of reasons but it has been worth it to see my daughter flourish and become strong and able to advocate for herself.
- Clinical Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1851460968
- Michael Reese Hosp & Med Ctr
- Loyola University Hospital Maywood
- Loyola University Chicago
- University of Cape Town
Dr. Rosen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.