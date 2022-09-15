Carylon Frerich, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Carylon Frerich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Carylon Frerich, PA
Overview of Carylon Frerich, PA
Carylon Frerich, PA is a Gynecology Specialist in Big Spring, TX.
Carylon Frerich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Carylon Frerich's Office Locations
-
1
Scenic Mountain Medical Group1501 W 11th Pl Ste 200, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (432) 315-0805
Hospital Affiliations
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Carylon Frerich?
Came in for testosterone therapy.
About Carylon Frerich, PA
- Gynecology
- English
- 1639178080
Frequently Asked Questions
Carylon Frerich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Carylon Frerich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Carylon Frerich using Healthline FindCare.
Carylon Frerich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Carylon Frerich works at
11 patients have reviewed Carylon Frerich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Carylon Frerich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Carylon Frerich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Carylon Frerich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.