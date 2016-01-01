Caryn Brown accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Caryn Brown, PSY
Overview
Caryn Brown, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Merrillville, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 119s W 86th Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 756-8944
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Caryn Brown?
About Caryn Brown, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134208481
Frequently Asked Questions
Caryn Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Caryn Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Caryn Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Caryn Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Caryn Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.