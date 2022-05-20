Casey Dallas, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Casey Dallas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Casey Dallas, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Casey Dallas, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University, College Of Health Sciences.
Casey Dallas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bayless750 E Thunderbird Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (602) 281-7294Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Casey Dallas?
I was a new patient, new to Phoenix and it was easy to communicate with Dr. Dallas about my problems and concerns and she helped me right away.
About Casey Dallas, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1518395938
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University, College Of Health Sciences
- University of California at Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Casey Dallas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Casey Dallas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey Dallas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey Dallas works at
18 patients have reviewed Casey Dallas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Dallas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Dallas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Dallas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.