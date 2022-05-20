See All Family Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Casey Dallas, PA

Family Medicine
4.8 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Casey Dallas, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from Midwestern University, College Of Health Sciences.

Casey Dallas works at BAYLESS INTEGRATED HEALTHCARE in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bayless
    750 E Thunderbird Rd Ste 1, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 281-7294
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 20, 2022
    I was a new patient, new to Phoenix and it was easy to communicate with Dr. Dallas about my problems and concerns and she helped me right away.
    Charles B — May 20, 2022
    About Casey Dallas, PA

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1518395938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University, College Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Undergraduate School

