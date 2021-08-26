Dr. Dillard has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casey Dillard, OD
Dr. Casey Dillard, OD is an Optometrist in Fort Smith, AR.
Dr. Dillard's Office Locations
Eyemart Express LLC4189 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 434-4668
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Dillard took care of my son who had scratched his eye and was in a lot of pain. Dr. Dillard was incredibly thorough and professional throughout our visit and was able to provide a follow-up visit the next day to check on my son's condition. I would definitely recommend Dr. Dillard to my family and friends!
- Optometry
- English
Dr. Dillard accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
