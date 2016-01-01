See All Nurse Practitioners in Houston, TX
Casey Landrum, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Casey Landrum, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Casey Landrum, NP

Casey Landrum, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Casey Landrum works at Clinica Araja in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Funmilayo Bola-Raji, NP
Funmilayo Bola-Raji, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sabiat Shittu, APN
Sabiat Shittu, APN
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Mariangel Zambrano, NP
Mariangel Zambrano, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Casey Landrum's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Clinica Araja
    5201 Harrisburg Blvd Ste C, Houston, TX 77011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 588-3333
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Casey Landrum?

    Photo: Casey Landrum, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Casey Landrum, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Casey Landrum to family and friends

    Casey Landrum's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Casey Landrum

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Casey Landrum, NP.

    About Casey Landrum, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043859192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Casey Landrum, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Casey Landrum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Casey Landrum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Casey Landrum works at Clinica Araja in Houston, TX. View the full address on Casey Landrum’s profile.

    Casey Landrum has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Landrum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Landrum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Landrum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Casey Landrum, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.