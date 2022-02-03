See All Nurse Practitioners in Washington, DC
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (13)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Casey O'Bryan, NPC

Casey O'Bryan, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Washington, DC. They graduated from Master Of Science In Nursing From Yale University.

Casey O'Bryan works at One Medical Group in Washington, DC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Casey O'Bryan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dupont
    Dupont
1350 Connecticut Ave Nw, Washington, DC 20036
(202) 204-1088

Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Casey O'Bryan, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1891066650
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Master Of Science In Nursing From Yale University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Casey O'Bryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Casey O'Bryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Casey O'Bryan works at One Medical Group in Washington, DC. View the full address on Casey O'Bryan’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Casey O'Bryan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey O'Bryan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey O'Bryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey O'Bryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

