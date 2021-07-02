Casey Thornton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Casey Thornton, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Casey Thornton, CRNP
Casey Thornton, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Montgomery, AL.
Casey Thornton works at
Casey Thornton's Office Locations
Alabama Family Practice PC370 SAINT LUKES DR, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 213-3606
- 2 305 E APRIL LN, Goldsboro, NC 27530 Directions (334) 213-3606
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Very smart, kind, and caring.
About Casey Thornton, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1508416611
Frequently Asked Questions
Casey Thornton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Casey Thornton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Casey Thornton works at
4 patients have reviewed Casey Thornton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Casey Thornton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Casey Thornton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Casey Thornton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.